(Bloomberg) -- Indian consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported quarterly profit that missed analyst estimates as heightened inflation continued to dent demand.

The Mumbai-based arm of Unilever Plc posted net income of 24.7 billion rupees ($301 million) for the quarter ending June 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimated that an average profit of 26.37 billion. Revenue rose 6.5% compared to the period a year earlier to 149.3 billion rupees, while costs climbed 5.5%.

Indian consumer inflation spiked to 4.81% in June after moderating for four months, with Hindustan Unilever’s latest results suggesting that a post-pandemic recovery in the country’s poorer rural hinterland has yet to take hold. With India’s monsoon unevenly spread, the impact on supply chains and crops could fan prices further.

“FMCG markets are recovering gradually although the operating environment remains challenging,” Chief Executive Officer Rohit Jawa said in a statement. Volume growth slowed with the company warning of “flattish to negative” price growth in the coming quarters.

‘Bottom-of-Pyramid’

Many firms, including Unilever’s Indian arm, which manufacturers products from Vim soap to Hellmann’s mayonnaise, had cut prices in an attempt to stoke demand and boost volumes. Demand remains “weak” in India’s rural regions and “bottom-of-pyramid” households, Jefferies analysts wrote in a report earlier this month.

Hindustan Unilever is also in the midst of a major management change, as Jawa — a company veteran — takes over from former Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Mehta, who was at the helm of affairs for nearly a decade and quadrupled the firm’s market capitalization.

Mehta told Bloomberg News last month that Jawa will have to navigate increasingly heated competition in India, as global giants, domestic startups and powerful Indian tycoons — including Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani — race to get a foothold in the country’s fast-growing consumer market.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Ritesh Tiwari said moderation in key commodity prices led to a rebound in competition, especially from small and regional players that manufacture mass products. Hindustan Unilever plans to increase advertising and promotional spending to counter this, he added.

At same time, “consumption will take two to three quarters to recover,” Tiwari cautioned.

