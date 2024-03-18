(Bloomberg) -- Hipgnosis Songs Fund has further cut the value of its song portfolio by 7.6% per share after discovering an accounting error during an ongoing strategic review.

Its operative net asset value is down to $1.08 from $1.17, the company said in a statement Monday. The error came about after the fund’s investment adviser double counted accrued revenue, the firm said.

Shares were down 3% to 60.3 pence at 9:09 a.m. in London, and fell as much as 8%.

Hipgnosis Song Management, Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s investment adviser, said it was incorrectly blamed for the accounting error. It said it supports the move to improve reporting, and said it was using a methodology that had been adopted by the company’s board at the fund’s initial public offering.

Hipgnosis has bought up song catalogs for artists including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Journey and Neil Young, but launched a strategic review last year and hired music rights specialist Shot Tower after struggling to recoup its investment on these rights. Earlier in March, it cut the value of its portfolio by about a quarter, sending its share price to an all-time low.

