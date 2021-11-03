(Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s labor market saw further signs of improvement in September after business stepped up hiring to work through full order books. Unemployment fell to 7.4% in the 19-nation bloc, in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. While that’s the lowest since April last year, there are still nearly 600,000 more jobless people than before pandemic lockdowns took their toll.

