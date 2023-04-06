(Bloomberg) -- Canadian employment showed surprising strength for a fourth straight month, defying expectations of an economic slowdown and testing the central bank’s commitment to a rate pause.

The economy added 34,700 jobs in March while the unemployment rate held steady at 5%, near a record low, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa. Driven by private-sector hiring, the figures beat forecasts for a small increase of 7,500 positions and a jobless rate of 5.1%, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

With its unexpectedly strong start to the year, the hot labor market is showing few signs of responding to aggressive interest-rate increases. The numbers add to evidence that first-quarter growth will far exceed expectations, raising questions about whether the Bank of Canada has boosted borrowing costs high enough to cool demand.

The report spurred a selloff in short-term bonds, with the benchmark Canada two-year yield rising to 3.577% at 9:47 a.m., up about 6 basis points from its level immediately before the data release. The loonie initially jumped, then resumed its earlier decline.

Thursday’s increase follows gains of 150,000 and 21,800 in January and February, respectively, and marks the seventh consecutive month of job creation. Employment gains since September now total 383,000.

Total hours worked, a key input to gross domestic product, rose 0.4% on the month and were up 1.6% compared to a year earlier.

Jobs data are the final piece of the puzzle as Governor Tiff Macklem and his officials meet to set rates again next week. Last month, they kept borrowing costs unchanged for the first time in a year. Policymakers are closely watching labor-market developments, including wages, to assess whether their 425 basis points of hikes since last March are enough to bring inflation to heel.

If sustained, the relentless job gains, strong output growth and sticky inflation could put the central bank back on a tightening path. Earlier this week, it released quarterly surveys that showed businesses and consumers adjusting their behavior ahead of an expected recession, but still expecting elevated consumer prices.

“Bad news for the Bank of Canada was good news for Canadian workers in March,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, said in a report to investors. “They’ll keep the door open to more hikes, but the recent banking sector turmoil raises the bar to unleash any more rate increases.”

The persistent tightness of the labor market is also showing up in workers’ compensation, with wages for permanent employees up 5.2% in March, following a 5.4% gain a month earlier. Policymakers view wage pressures running in the range of 4% and 5% as inconsistent with getting inflation back to target unless matched by strong productivity growth, which has been declining.

The participation rate dipped 0.1 percentage point to 65.6%, because population growth outpaced the increase in the size of the labor force.

Employment rose in four provinces, including Ontario and Alberta, but declined in Saskatchewan and was little changed elsewhere.

Job gains were led by transportation and warehousing, which added 41,000 positions. Employment in business, building and other support services, as well as the finance, insurance and real estate sectors were also key contributors.

“Although today’s report isn’t enough to get the Bank off the sidelines, the fact that nothing so far seems to be able to crack the Canadian jobs market juggernaut must be worrying,” James Orlando, an economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in a report to investors.

