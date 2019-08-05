(Bloomberg) -- The head of UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic advocacy group, denounced President Donald Trump for racially charged comments just as the organization prepares to host at least four of his Democratic challengers at a San Diego conference.

“President Trump’s hateful and bigoted words have resulted in hateful and deadly consequences,” Janet Murguía, president of UnidosUS, formerly called the National Council of La Raza, said Sunday in a statement referring to the El Paso, Texas, shooting on Saturday. “He now bears some responsibility for the tragic deaths in Texas and we all must hold him accountable.”

In a speech Saturday, Murguía said the group is frustrated by the Trump administration for comments such as “go back” that he has directed at four congresswomen of color. It’s “an ugly, bigoted slur” aimed at intimidation, she said.

At least four Democratic presidential candidates will attend the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Hispanic advocacy group, in San Diego, California. Among the candidates speaking will be Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders.

