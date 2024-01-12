(Bloomberg) -- Flooding along Republic of Congo’s riverbanks damaged or destroyed dozens of health centers and schools and put hundreds of thousands of people at risk of disease, the World Health Organization said.

The Central African nation received double the rainfall from the same period a year ago and the water level in the Ubangi River, the largest right-bank tributary of the Congo River, is at an all-time high.

Nine of Congo’s 12 regions have faced flooding, with the northern area and the banks of the Congo experiencing the worst damage. More than 336,000 people are in need of “urgent humanitarian assistance” after floods affected at least 64,000 homes, the WHO said Friday.

Millions of people live along the Ubangi and Congo rivers, which flow through Republic of Congo and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo into the Atlantic Ocean. More than 300 people have died in related flooding in DR Congo, the government said last week, according to the Congolese press agency.

