(Bloomberg) -- A powerful winter storm sweeping off the Great Lakes is forecast to bury western New York under a near-record amount of snow, threatening to paralyze much of the region.

Between 3 and 4 feet (1 and 1.2 meters) of snow is forecast to blanket the Buffalo area by Sunday night, with some areas getting as much as 6 feet, state officials and forecasters said. It will fall at a blinding rate of about 3 inches per hour starting Thursday evening. Some regions will get record snowfall, according to Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across 11 counties. Buffalo public schools will close on Friday, and commercial traffic will be banned from Interstate 90 in western New York starting at 4 p.m.

“We find ourselves once again with a major storm heading our way,” Hochul said in a press conference Thursday. “When it’s coming down at that rate it’s almost impossible to clear the road to make it possible to travel.”

The powerful snow will knock visibility down to zero in some regions and the National Weather Service has warned motorists to pack emergency supplies and prepare to be stranded if they take to the roads during the height of the storm. There’s also a chance that the weather could topple power lines, leading to outages.

Hochul compared the storm to one in November 2014, when upwards of 5 feet of snow fell across Buffalo snarling transportation.

