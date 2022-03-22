(Bloomberg) -- The ongoing bloodbath in the U.S. Treasury market is increasing the relative value of the most recently issued notes and bonds, highlighting the value of liquidity in a dangerous market.

Nowhere is it more apparent than in the five-year sector, which has absorbed the brunt of the selling. The yield of the newest five-year note, sold in February, rose nearly 18 basis points Monday, its biggest daily increase in more than a year. But yields rose even more for older five-year notes created in January and December.

The note maturing in December 2026 traded at a 2.42% yield Tuesday vs 2.39% for the current issue maturing in February 2027. The three-basis-point gap between the newest five-year and the so-called double-old is the biggest since the widespread dislocations in the Treasury market in March 2020, which sparked the Federal Reserve to begin the $3 trillion asset purchase program that concluded this month.

“The off-the-run vs on-the-run spreads continued to generally widen- especially in the 2y and 5y sectors,” Citigroup strategists Bill O’Donnell and Ed Acton said in a note. “No great surprise there that liquidity premium is rising in certain sectors.”

Off-the-run refers to Treasuries other than the most recently issued ones of each tenor, termed on-the-run issues. Most trading is in on-the-runs, giving them additional value that can increase when the market is repricing dramatically.

Yields in the two- and five-year sectors have risen more than longer-dated ones in response to hawkish commentary from Fed officials including Chair Jerome Powell. Swaps contracts tied to Fed meeting dates price in 75% odds of a 50 basis-point rate increase at the next meeting in May. As recently as the end of February, it was less than 25%.

Dislocations have appeared in longer-dated sectors as well, though, most notably the seven-year, after yields in that sector topped 10-year yields, spurring interest in trades involving the new issue.

