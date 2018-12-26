The biggest rally in American equities since 2009 flowed powerfully through to Japanese stocks, but momentum faltered thereafter, with U.S. stock-index futures tumbling while shares in Europe and Asia were mixed. Treasuries climbed, as oil and the U.S. dollar gave up some of Wednesday’s advances.

Contracts on the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq retreated hours after the underlying benchmarks soared about 5 per cent Wednesday on signs of robust consumer spending. Losses in utility companies and auto shares dragged the Stoxx Europe 600 Index into the red, after Tokyo’s Topix Index posted the biggest advance in two years. Ten-year Treasury yields fell back below 2.8 per cent, while most European bonds were stable. Gold climbed with the yen.

The euphoria of equity investors has lessened from Wednesday, when economic data eased concern about the tenure of the Federal Reserve chief and progress on U.S.-China trade talks. While just one of the S&P’s 500-plus members fell, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,050 points for its biggest-ever point gain, it’s still a horrible month for U.S. stocks. The S&P is down almost 11 per cent. Emerging markets are doing better, thanks to expectations of less aggressive tightening by the Fed.

Elsewhere, WTI crude oil prices gave up a slice of the more than 8 percent gain from the previous day. The yuan held gains from earlier this week on the latest news on trade negotiations being scheduled for next month, and emerging market currencies and shares were steady.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

U.S. new-home sales are due Thursday. Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday. Monday is year end. Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell 1.4 per cent as of 9:22 a.m. London time. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.2 per cent to the lowest in more than two years. The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 0.3 per cent to the highest in a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.2 per cent, the first advance in more than a week.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1 per cent. The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.1395, the biggest advance in a week. The Japanese yen jumped 0.5 per cent to 110.86 per dollar. The British pound climbed 0.1 per cent to US$1.265. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.1 per cent to the highest in a week on the largest rise in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.77 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to 0.23 per cent, the lowest in more than 20 months on the largest tumble in almost two weeks. Britain’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 1.26 per cent, the lowest in almost two weeks. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s rose seven basis points to 2.646 percentage points to the widest in more than a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.3 per cent. Brent crude fell 2.1 per cent to US$53.34 a barrel. LME copper gained 0.6 per cent to US$5,994.00 per metric ton, reaching the highest in a week on the first advance in more than a week. Gold increased 0.4 per cent to US$1,272.41 an ounce, the highest in more than six months.