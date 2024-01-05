(Bloomberg) -- The end of the United Auto Workers strike last year that led to historic pay gains for union workers provided a boost to overall US wage data in the latest jobs report.

Average hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory workers in the transportation-equipment manufacturing sector rose 4% in December, the largest monthly increase since 1996, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Friday.

The advance, which took hourly pay in the industry to a record $33.93, helped lift overall wages by a firmer-than-expected 0.4% from November. The metric picked up to 4.1% from a year ago.

The six-week strike by UAW members against the largest US automakers earlier this year led to compensation gains not seen in decades for the union. After the strike against General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, the UAW secured average annual raises of 5.4% a year, plus cost-of-living allowances that would further lift increases.

Read More: Union Workers Score Bigger Raises Than GM Salaried Staff

The higher costs of labor could lead automakers to resort to layoffs and buyouts to stay afloat, said Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics. Shortly after the settlement with the union was reached, GM was said to be cutting more than 1,300 hourly jobs at Michigan plants.

“Textbook economics theory would suggest that if companies can’t pass on the high labor cost to consumers, they will have to resort to layoffs to drive costs down,” said Wong.

Federal Reserve officials are paying close attention to the trajectory of wage gains which have fueled consumer spending and helped keep inflation elevated.

The government’s employment report out Friday showed the US added 216,000 jobs in December, in a fairly broad-based advance. A measure of the breadth of job gains picked up.

(Updates with comment from an economist in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.