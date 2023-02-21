(Bloomberg) -- A sprawling winter storm is sweeping across the northern US this week, unleashing bitter cold and snow from California to Maine even as the Southeast sees record warmth.

The system will hammer the West Coast on Tuesday before raking the upper Midwest over the next few days, according to Steve Silver, a senior meteorologist with Maxar Technologies. Winter storm warnings extend to the US-Mexico border, including areas east of Los Angeles and San Diego.

Minneapolis will likely take the brunt of the impact, with the Twin Cities getting 15 to 25 inches (38 to 64 centimeters) of snow through Thursday from the “historic” storm, according to the National Weather Service. New England may get up to 18 inches by Friday, Maxar said.

The storm will divide masses of warm air, which will head south, and cold air that will go north. Denver may see temperatures of 0F (-18C) on Wednesday, while Washington, DC, may get into the 80s on Thursday.

“It should be quite a contrast,” said Silver. “This is definitely a pretty extreme event on both sides.”

