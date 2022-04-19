(Bloomberg) -- Multiple leading indicators point to a precarious outlook for U.S. growth over the coming year. That is increasingly at odds with extremely oversold bonds.

Recessions are pervasive regime shifts across many parts of the economy and no single indicator -- least of all the yield curve -- will give you the heads-up a recession is due over any practically useful time line. What we do know though, is that U.S. growth faces a fairly steep slowdown over the next six to 18 months.

As a strategist, it’s never smart to make predictions based on only one indicator. But when you have an abundance of indicators all giving the same message, it’s time to pay attention. Increases in oil prices and bond yields almost always lead to slower growth, with a 12 to 18-month lag. The recent rise in both of those points to a much weaker outlook.

Truck sales are another excellent growth leading indicator. Sales of trucks, which transport 65% of freight in North America, are beginning to slump. Furthermore, this trend should continue, as new orders for heavy trucks are falling. Less stuff being moved around the country almost certainly augurs weaker growth.

The NFIB Small Business Survey was released last week and also points to a slowdown in activity. Small businesses (defined in the U.S. as a company with fewer than 500 employees) account for 45% of GDP and 48% of workers. Waning optimism from small businesses is a bad omen.

U.S. 10-year yields are at three-year highs as the Federal Reserve talks tough on inflation. I expected a bounce in Treasuries a few weeks ago, which proved short-lived as yields went from 2.50% to 2.30%, but then rapidly to 2.90%.

Nevertheless, U.S. bonds are now the most oversold they have been in at least half a century. As the inflation narrative starts to face more competition from the growth story, this will leave bonds looking ever more mispriced.

NOTE: Simon White is a macro strategist for Bloomberg’s Markets Live. The observations are his own and not intended as investment advice.

