(Bloomberg) -- Hitachi Ltd. and NEC Corp. are selling their stakes in Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, the latest example of the country’s companies taking advantage of a booming stock market to unwind shareholdings they’ve held for years.

Renesas shares slumped as much as 7.3%, the biggest intraday fall in six months. The stock was the biggest decliner on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average on Friday.

“For Hitachi and NEC, this is a healthy thing to do,” said Hiroaki Tomori, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management. “Big Japanese companies are making progress in reducing cross-share holding.”

The share sale came as Tokyo Stock Exchange puts pressure on companies to improve their capital efficiency. Cross-share holdings is one of big issues investors see as a problem of Japanese corporate management.

Toyota Motor Corp. and some of its affiliates raised about $4.1 billion through the sale of shares in parts maker Denso Corp. last month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Formed out of the chip arms that originated from NEC, Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Renesas is a major supplier of automotive and power semiconductors with close ties to Toyota, Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. Those ties with Japanese carmakers helped Renesas secure steady revenue through long-term contracts, but their typically slim margins limited the company’s ability to expand into more lucrative fields.

“There could be a drop following this stake sale but that could be short-lived given the momentum in the stock and in the overall Japan market,” Brian Freitas, an independent equities analyst who publishes on Smartkarma, wrote in a report.

NEC set the price of Renesas shares at ¥2,503 per share, which represents a 7% discount to Thursday’s closing price.

The share sale would be Asia’s largest additional share sale so far this year.

--With assistance from Mayumi Negishi.

