(Bloomberg) -- South Africa may have finally turned the corner in fighting the world’s biggest HIV epidemic as prevalence among pregnant people dropped to the lowest in two decades.

This is significant because this group of women are key in ensuring fewer babies are born with the virus that causes the auto-immune disease AIDS.

“After remaining essentially unchanged since 2004, HIV prevalence among pregnant women declined,” to 27.5% in 2022, the lowest level since 2002, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a report on Wednesday, without offering a clear conclusion as to why this had happened.

Even so, there is a long way to go before the disease ceases to be a major cause of mortality in the country and a drain on its economy. Overall the NICD estimates that 7.5 million of South Africa’s population of more than 60 million carry the sexually-transmitted virus, the largest number of any country. The impact of the nation’s HIV epidemic still disproportionately affects Black South Africans, women and young people.

HIV, which attacks the immune system has hit Africa hardest with about two thirds of cases globally found on the continent. Southern Africa, which is criss-crossed by trucking routes, has been the most affected by the scourge with tens of thousands of people dying from the disease across the region every year. Young women are among the most vulnerable as rape and high teen-pregnancy rates remain high.

The decline, with the prevalence rate 2.5 percentage points lower than in 2019, adds to progress against the disease — with treatments that suppress the virus having slashed infections by half and deaths from HIV by 73% since 2010, according to the NICD.

The survey upon which the estimates were based involved a sample of 37,828 pregnant women across 1,589 public health facilities in all of South Africa’s 52 districts. The women were between 15 and 49 years old.

