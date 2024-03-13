(Bloomberg) -- With nonfungible tokens attempting a comeback amid the latest crypto renaissance, Hivemind Capital Partners is seeking to raise at least $50 million for a fund dedicated to the intersection of digital art and blockchain.

The New York-based investment firm has already secured about half of its target for the investment vehicle, which is called the Hivemind Digital Culture Fund, according to founder and managing partner Matt Zhang. The firm plans to continue fundraising during the rest of 2024 before deploying the capital over the next three years.

In the past few months, Hivemind acquired “all of the crown jewels” from the portfolio of Starry Night Capital, an NFT fund launched by the disgraced founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, he said. Zhang noted that while other crypto assets like Bitcoin may be on the rise, NFTs are still experiencing stress and weakness, but he anticipates that they will eventually catch up.

“The digital art, digital culture, generative art markets today are where the cryptocurrency market was 12 months ago,” Zhang said.

Following a sharp resurgence in the fall, NFT sales were flat between January and February, totaling $1.2 billion last month, according to data provider CryptoSlam.

Hivemind launched a $1.5 billion crypto fund in early 2022, half of which has been deployed, according to Zhang. The firm, which has invested in Bitcoin-focused startup Trust Machines, esports brand Fnatic, as well as Limewire, which has pivoted to digital collectibles, also launched a $300 million crypto trading fund in April.

Zhang said that the NFT fund has interest from museums and art collectors, as well as high net-worth individuals and family offices. He said with recent wealth generation coming from areas like crypto and artificial intelligence, newly rich investors are more likely to be drawn to digital-native art like NFTs. “They want to find an art style that speaks to them, that they’re comfortable with,” he said.

Despite the recent surge in sales of Ordinals, which are NFT-like objects based on the Bitcoin blockchain, Hivemind is mostly interested in Ethereum NFTs. Zhang noted that the fund will focus on high-end art NFTs, rather than popular profile picture NFT collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club, with CryptoPunks being an exception—that project recently saw a $16 million transaction, its second-highest sale.

Zhang said that like the rest of the digital asset industry, NFTs are ready to move on from crypto winter.

“When people talk about NFTs, those three letters, people associate a lot of bad things around them the last couple of years, which is actually very, very undeserving for what it is,” he said.

