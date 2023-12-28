(Bloomberg) -- One of Hong Kong’s youngest convicted pro-democracy campaigners has fled the city, claiming national security police pressured him into becoming a mole informing on other activists.

Tony Chung, a pro-independence activist, announced in a Facebook post on Friday morning that he’d applied for political asylum in the UK, after flying there earlier this week.

Chung, 22, was sentenced to prison for secession under a Beijing-imposed national security law in 2021. After his release in June, security agents put him under “stringent surveillance,” he said, which included monitoring his bank account information.

Police also banned him from accepting a summer job, saying he wasn’t allowed to work in that “specific business.” Chung’s post didn’t specify the position. “With no income from any work, the national security police officers kept on coercing,” he wrote.

Chung was paid between HK$500 ($64) and HK$3,000 ($384) for information, he told Voice of America, adding that he gave activists’ itineraries, such as foreign travel or attendance of court hearings.

Hong Kong police did not respond to a request for comment.

Chung’s account further reveals the tactics employed by the city’s secretive national security police to crack down on dissenters. Fellow self-exiled activist Agnes Chow made similar claims, after leaving the city for Canada.

Chung, who founded fringe activist group Studentlocalism, said officials asked to meet every two to four weeks after his release.

“During these meetings, I was interrogated about my activities,” he said, adding that he had to detail restaurants and bars he’d been to, and the “content” of his conversations. Like Chow, he was also offered an escorted trip to mainland China.

In recent months, Chung said he’d suffered “significant mental stress.” Despite being under a one-year supervision order because he was sentenced before turning 21, Chung said authorities allowed him to take a Christmas trip to Okinawa, for “emotional” reasons.

While away, he booked a flight to the UK, deeming his asylum application to have a stronger chance there than in the US or Canada. After making the decision “my heart sank,” Chung wrote.

“I dedicated my life to social movements since age 14,” he said. “We shouldn’t be the ones leaving.”

