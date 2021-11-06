Co-Op Bank Set for First Profitable Year After Decade of Losses
Co-operative Bank Holdings Ltd. reported its third profitable quarter in a row after 10 years of losses, driven partly by increased demand for mortgages as house prices soared.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Co-operative Bank Holdings Ltd. reported its third profitable quarter in a row after 10 years of losses, driven partly by increased demand for mortgages as house prices soared.
Hong Kong plans to build 16,000 so-called transitional homes by mid-2023, meeting 80% of a pledge made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on housing supply, according to the South China Morning Post.
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is putting an end to a volatile time for the world’s largest bond market.
After a year-long regulatory crackdown that wiped out trillions of dollars from Chinese equities, investors are on high alert for the risk of more policy change as the Communist Party kicks off a major convention next week.
Stonepeak Partners, an alternative asset manager that has long focused on infrastructure, is planning to raise its first dedicated real estate fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
10h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to build 16,000 so-called transitional homes by mid-2023, meeting 80% of a pledge made by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on housing supply, according to the South China Morning Post.
Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan announced the plan at a forum in the city on Saturday, according to the report. Transitional housing is government initiative to help low-income families living in poor conditions who have not been able to move into public housing. progress report
Last month in her annual policy address, Lam promised to increase supply by 20,000 units. Lam and local authorities have faced growing pressure from China to address the shortage, which Beijing blames for the discontent that led to widespread anti-government protests in 2019.
During her address, Lam proposed a slew of measures to boost the number of homes in the world’s most expensive residential market, including developing the northern most part of the city into a “metropolis”. At present, the average waiting time to get a public housing apartment is 5.8 years.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.