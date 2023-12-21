(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court rejected Jimmy Lai’s request to throw out a sedition charge on Friday, handing the democracy activist an early defeat in a trial closely scrutinized by Western governments.

Judges at the West Kowloon Court ruled that prosecutors brought the charge against Lai within a six-month time limit after the alleged offense, conspiracy to publish seditious material. The decision means the 76-year-old Apple Daily founder will be tried for all three of the original charges, including two national security charges that could see him jailed for life.

The US and UK are among countries that have called for Lai’s release, in statements that China condemned as irresponsible and politically motivated. The UK said it had been pushing for consular access to Lai, a British citizen, without success.

Lai’s trial started Monday almost three years after he was arrested for alleged crimes under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

Lai’s lawyers had argued that prosecutors brought the sedition charge too late — more than six months after the alleged offense from April 1, 2019 to June 24, 2021.

Robert Pang, senior counsel representing Lai, said the prosecution was past the six-month time limit because Lai answered the charge in court on December 28, 2021.

But the judges ruled that the six-month countdown begins after the last date of the alleged offense and that the prosecution began on December 14, 2021 when prosecutors filed the charges at the West Kowloon Magistracy — ten days before the deadline.

Pang indicated in court he would continue to challenge the sedition charge, a colonial-era offense carrying a maximum penalty of two years.

Lai is also accused of two counts of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to sanction, blockade or engage in other hostile activities against China and Hong Kong. These national security offenses are punishable up to life in prison.

The trial will resume in January.

