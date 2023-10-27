(Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.’s budget unit HK Express expects to grow significantly in 2024, with nine new Airbus SE jets scheduled for delivery and capacity expected to rise to 170% of pre-Covid levels.

The new planes will help offset the temporary grounding of some of the carrier’s 30-strong fleet due to Pratt & Whitney engine inspections, which are affecting airlines globally. HK Express Chief Executive Officer Jeanette Mao said the checks will impact the fleet in batches, but won’t hurt its expansion efforts.

“Our assessment is it won’t affect our growth up to next year,” Mao told Bloomberg News when asked about the engines.

The airline expects to operate 600 flights a week by the end of December, when its capacity will reach 130% of pre-pandemic levels. Mao said the low-cost unit is “open minded” about adding widebody aircraft.

HK Express also plans to hire 500 pilots and cabin crew next year.

