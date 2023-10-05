1h ago
HK May Raise Typhoon Alert to Second-Lowest Friday Evening
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong will consider raising its typhoon warning signal to the second-lowest between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Friday as Koinu edges closer to southern China.
- Koinu is expected to weaken slightly under the influence of the northeast monsoon as it moves closer to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary in the next couple of days, according to the Hong Kong Observatory, which issued its lowest typhoon warning signal on Wednesday night
- With the circulation of Koinu being relatively small, the need for issuance of higher tropical cyclone warning alerts by then will depend on the intensity of Koinu and its distance from Hong Kong, it added
- The observatory cautious that under the influence of Koinu, showers will be heavy at times on Sunday and Monday
- Koinu was estimated to be about 410 kilometers (255 miles) east of Hong Kong and is forecast to move west at about 10 kilometers per hour toward the coastal waters of eastern Guangdong
