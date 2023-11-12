HK Office Backed by Goldman Cuts Asking Price by More Than 30%

(Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong office building majority held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has cut its asking price by at least one-third, underscoring the depth of the downturn in the city’s property market.

The 25-story 88WL office building in Sheung Wan, adjacent to the city’s core business district known as Central, is finding it difficult to attract buyers, and has trimmed the asking price to about HK$900 million ($115 million), the people said. The sellers had expected more than HK$1.3 billion earlier this year, one of the people said.

KaiLong Group, a Shanghai-based real estate fund manager, which also is an investor in the building, is conducting the sale, the people said.

It’s unclear whether Goldman holds the office stake on its own balance sheet or on behalf of clients. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. KaiLong didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The discount underscores the headwinds in Hong Kong’s commercial real estate market, damped by high vacancy rates and expensive borrowing costs. Global banks have been cutting space to save costs, while Chinese firms are reluctant to expand due to a weak economy. A fresh supply of office towers in coming years is causing an oversupply, putting pressure on older buildings in non-core locations.

With interest rates now higher than rental yields, few buyers are interested in such commercial assets. Office prices are down 20% from their peak in 2018, according to the government.

