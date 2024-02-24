(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong plans to be more focused and effective in using limited public resources when facing a deficit, Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in his blog before he releases the city’s new budget on Feb. 28.

The government has a better understanding of Hong Kong people’s concerns after receiving “valuable” responses from the public during the budget consultation period, Chan said in the Sunday post.

Officials chose the color pastel orange for the official budget document’s cover this year to reflect their expectations of a gradual economic recovery, and an improvement in the business environment for various industries, according to Chan.

