(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong group that organized the city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil said it won’t comply with a police request to turn over information on its membership and finances, and it will hold a special meeting this month to vote on disbanding, the South China Morning Post reported.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patrotic Democratic Movements of China made the announcement on Sunday, two weeks after police gave letters to 12 members requesting information on the group’s activities and financing, according to the Post.

The alliance will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Sept. 25 to vote on its disbandment, the newspaper reported.

Chow Hang-tung, vice-charperson of the alliance, said police did not provide a reason for needing the information, only that it “suspects a body is a foreign agent,” according to the report. The alliance “will not provide the information requested,” the Post cited Chow as saying.

Failure to comply could result lead to a fine of up to HK$100,000 (US$12,870) and six months’ imprisonment, according to the Post.

Hong Kong police are investigating the alliance for possible violations of the national security law, pro-Being Wen Wei Po reported last month, citing an unidentified person.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.