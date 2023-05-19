(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong began testing a digital version of its currency as it joins other regulators exploring its use.

HSBC Holdings Plc, the local unit of Bank of China Ltd., e-payment provider Alipay and Visa Inc. are among 16 firms that signed up to a pilot program for the e-HKD, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement Thursday. The trial will explore e-HKD’s potential use in six areas including offline payments.

Hong Kong, which is also pushing to burnish its image as a fintech hub, is the latest place to experiment with central bank digital currencies in response to rise of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank, said it plans to share key findings during Hong Kong Fintech Week, which begins Oct. 30. Mainland China also has a pilot program for a digital Yuan. Regional rival Singapore has said it won’t do a large-scale rollout of a retail digital currency for now, citing risks from its adoption.

