(Bloomberg) -- Three Hong Kong regulators made a rare call for members of their industry to participate in upcoming local elections, after the government dramatically revamped the system to cement Beijing’s control.

The Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, Insurance Authority and the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council issued statements in recent days, asking industry members to vote in the Dec. 10 election for local district councils.

“The DC Election is a very important election for Hong Kong and its citizens,” Kelvin Wong, chairman of the AFRC, said in a statement, using an acronym to refer to the District Council. “I strongly encourage the accounting profession and their families to fulfill their civic responsibility and cast their votes.”

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. also announced it’s offering a 10% discount on flights from mainland China to Hong Kong ahead of the Dec. 10 vote, saying in a statement that it wanted to “facilitate” travel for those hoping to participate.

The city’s banking and market regulators hadn’t published similar public calls on Monday morning. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment on whether it had privately encouraged participation.

The rare move from regulators is a sign authorities are concerned about low turnout, after Hong Kong slashed the number of directly elected local seats to 20% earlier this year. The city recorded its lowest ever turnout in legislative elections in 2021 as voters boycotted a system overhauled by Beijing, delivering a blow to the government’s efforts to legitimize the process.

“I urge everyone to actively take part in the Dec. 10 DC election,” Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in his blog on Sunday. “Vote for a better society.”

Pro-democracy candidates won a landslide in the last District Council elections in 2019, taking 85% of the 452 seats up for election in a stunning rebuke of the city’s China-backed government. Beijing has since imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, and all candidates must now pledge their patriotism to China.

Activist investor David Webb wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that it was “sad” to see the accounting regulator weighing in on the vote. This election “is way beyond their statutory functions and has nothing to do with accounting regulation,” he added.

--With assistance from Danny Lee.

