(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong exchange’s chief executive officer received total compensation HK$23.5 million ($3 million) for his first seven months in charge as he oversaw three quarters of sinking earnings amid geopolitical turmoil and a crackdown on business in mainland China.

Nicolas Aguzin, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive who took the helm of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. in late May last year, was paid HK$6 million in salary, a bonus of HK$16.5 million as well as HK$913,000 in retirement and other benefits, according to its annual report released Monday. He also received HK$48 million in awarded shares.

His predecessor, Charles Li, received total compensation of HK$97 million in 2020, including an HK$80 million bonus that was boosted by a specially approved HK$30 million payout when he stepped down at the end of 2021. The year before, which is more comparable, he was paid just below HK$27 million in total.

Aguzin’s first year was turbulent. The exchange boomed in the first quarter, setting records amid an influx of big Chinese firms listing in the city. Business has since hit a rough patch, with earnings falling year-on-year in each of the last three periods of 2021 as China tightened scrutiny on offshore listings and widened a crackdown that has upended markets and hit trading.

The exchange’s shares touched a record high of HK$567 in February last year, but have sold off after that. They rose 0.1% from when Aguzin assumed the role as CEO on May 24 through the end of the year, outperforming the benchmark Hang Seng Index’s 18.8% plunge in the same period. The bourse’s shares are down 27% so far this year.

