(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is considering establishing offices in New York and London to attract global investors and market the city as a fundraising destination, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.

The newspaper reported exchange Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin confirmed plans for a New York office but that the HKEX hadn’t decided on the location for a European office yet. SCMP reported in May that the bourse operator was seeking to open offices in the US and Europe over the next year.

HKEX currently has offices in Singapore, Beijing and Shanghai in addition to its headquarters in Hong Kong. It also owns the London Metal Exchange.

