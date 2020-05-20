HKEX Head of Market Development Is Leaving By the End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd.’s head of market development will leave by the end of this year, the latest senior executive to announce a departure from the bourse.

Li Gang, who had been with the exchange since 2013, will depart “to pursue other career interests,” according to an internal memo from Chief Executive Officer Charles Li obtained by Bloomberg News. An HKEX spokesman said the bourse doesn’t comment on individual employees.

HKEX has seen a number of senior officials depart in recent months and also reorganized departments. CEO Li said in early May he’s stepping down after 10 years, adding his departure to the rising challenges for the bourse at a turbulent time for the Asian financial hub.

The market development division is responsible for strategic projects, fixed income, commodities and mainland client developments as well as the bourse’s China onshore commodities platform, the Qianhai Mercantile Exchange.

Romnesh Lamba, HKEX’s co-president and the former co-head of the division, will take over from Li Gang, according to the memo.

Li joined HKEX in 2013 and had also served as the co-head of mainland. He’s a member of the management committee, a group of 16 top officials that runs the exchange and advises the board.

