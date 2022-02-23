(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock exchange is poised to report its worst quarterly earnings in two years as China tightened scrutiny on offshore listings and widened a crackdown that has roiled markets and hit trading turnover.

Net income at Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. may drop 10% in the three months through December to HK$2.69 billion ($345 million), according to a Bloomberg survey of five analysts. The result follows two straight quarters of profit decline.

The bourse of the Asian financial hub bore the brunt of China’s deepening crackdown that has upended the nation’s technology giants and debt-ridden developers, wiping out more than $1.5 trillion of market value last year. Some major companies also put their initial public offering plans on ice after China imposed cybersecurity checks, causing the HKEX to drop from the global top three IPO venues.

Shares of HKEX have dropped 8% this year, underperforming the 1% gain in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“A prolonged IPO slump could weigh on Hong Kong Exchanges’ 2022 revenue outlook, with further downgrades likely to follow. A possible profit drop of over 25% for 1Q22 could be a negative catalyst.”

-- Sharnie Wong, brokers and exchanges analyst

In 2021, the bourse may report annual profit of HK$12.9 billion, up 11% from the year earlier thanks to its record performance in the first quarter. Average daily turnover on cash equities rose 29% last year.

Even so, trading value has slumped 45% so far this year amid the city’s worst wave of Covid outbreak and as the regulatory overhang hurts investor sentiment. Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts lowered average daily trading turnover forecast for 2022 and 2023 by 4% and 2% respectively.

HKEX has taken initiatives to stay competitive and boost profit. The firm launched MSCI China A50 futures contract in October, potentially making it a blockbuster alternative to the long-standing rival product in Singapore used to hedge Chinese investment. Hong Kong also proposed a strict framework for blank check companies to list in the city, seeking to catch up on a dealmaking frenzy that gripped New York last year.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expected HKEX to benefit from a recovery in turnover in the next three years as listed firms’ earnings improve. Robust trading through the southbound Stock Connect and a shift from U.S.-listed Chinese companies to Hong Kong for dual listings could also help, according to Goldman analysts Gurpreet Singh Sahi and Aria Liang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.