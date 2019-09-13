(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is planning to pitch the merits of its bid directly to London Stock Exchange Group Plc shareholders after the U.K. bourse operator rejected its takeover proposal, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

HKEX plans to continue its pursuit of LSE and will argue its bid offers superior financial value to LSE investors, according to two people. HKEX is planning to respond to LSE’s rejection as soon as Friday, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

HKEX is still seeking friendly negotiations with LSE’s board, one person said. An external representative for HKEX declined to comment.

Earlier Friday, LSE rejected HKEX’s takeover proposal, saying the bid has “fundamental flaws.” The board of the British bourse, which is working on its own deal to buy data provider Refinitiv, said HKEX’s approach had problems in its “strategy, deliverability, form of consideration and value.”

“Your assertion that implementation of a transaction would be ‘swift and certain’ is simply not credible,” LSE said in a statement Friday. “Given the fundamental flaws in your proposal, we see no merit in further engagement.”

