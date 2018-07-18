(Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors will eventually be able to buy stocks with weighted-voting rights, such as Xiaomi Corp., through links with Hong Kong, the city’s stock exchange said in a statement, days after China’s bourses barred such companies from the cross-border trading program.

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. said it reached an agreement with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses on Tuesday to set up a working group to form rules on the new adjustment as soon as possible. It didn’t provide details on the timing.

The decision marks a partial victory for HKEX Chief Executive Officer Charles Li, who flew to Beijing after Chinese exchanges surprised the market on Saturday when they said they would exclude companies like Xiaomi from the stock connect because investors didn’t understand the risks associated with the new products. Permitting weighted-voting structures was the centerpiece of a years-long struggle to attract technology listings to Hong Kong.

The decision makes sense for both the Hong Kong and China markets, as otherwise it would be harder for companies that can’t list in China to raise funds overseas, said Banny Lam, CEB International Investment Corp. head of research.

Shares in Xiaomi, which fell as much as 9.6 percent on Monday, rallied as much as 6.2 percent on Wednesday after the new arrangement was announced. HKEX stock rose as much as 1.3 percent Wednesday morning.

It could take six-to-12 months to develop a plan to allow shares with weighted-voted rights in the stock connect, said Ronald Wan, CEO at Partners Capital International Ltd. in Hong Kong.

“The key is to protect mainland investors’ rights when they buy shares such as Xiaomi,” Wan said. “That requires legislation in China, but as a temporary solution, the authorities and HKEX may require extra risk-warning statement from Hong Kong-listed weighted-voting rights firms, and ask mainland investors to sign a statement that they understand the risk.”

(Updates with comments in fourth and final paragraphs, and share price moves in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Kana Nishizawa in Hong Kong at knishizawa5@bloomberg.net;Emma Dai in Hong Kong at edai8@bloomberg.net;Benjamin Robertson in Hong Kong at brobertson29@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, ;Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Will Davies

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.