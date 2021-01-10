(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said that the planned delisting of some structured products as a result of U.S. sanctions won’t hurt the market, according to a statement Sunday.

“We do not believe this will have a material adverse impact on Hong Kong’s structured products market, the largest in the world with over 12,000 listed products,” the exchange said.

HKEX is “working closely with the relevant issuers to ensure orderly delisting, and facilitate buyback arrangements” by the issuers. The exchange will continue to monitor developments.

“HKEX’s markets remain robust, resilient and competitive, evidenced by consistently strong market trading volume and the IPO pipeline,” according to the statement.

