(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has come out to defend the system that pegs its currency to the dollar, condemning recent “rumors” of its collapse as irresponsible.

The city’s linked exchange rate system has “worked well” for nearly 40 years, is “simple and easy to understand,” and there are no plans to change it, according to a statement from the de-facto central bank issued in the name of Chief Executive Eddie Yue.

“Having said that, we should still be aware of irresponsible and deceiving commentaries, such as those portraying a ‘causation’ between the persistent declines of the aggregate balance as well as the issues faced by mainland property developers, and the collapse of the linked exchange rate system,” the HKMA said.

The statement comes days after Hayman Capital Management’s Kyle Bass wrote on Twitter that the central bank’s reserves to defend the currency were falling because it had intervened recently to prop up its value. Bass claimed the reserves could be exhausted by the end of next month, in an apparent reference to the aggregate balance. Bass has been bearish on Hong Kong’s currency since at least 2019, and his bet against the local dollar incurred big losses last year, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case.

The HKMA declined to confirm whether its statement was in response to the tweets from Bass.

While there’s no sign of outsized stress in Hong Kong’s banking system or foreign-exchange market, the dollar peg system has faced increased scrutiny this year after a series of US Federal Reserve rate hikes forced Hong Kong to also raise rates. Monetary policy in the financial hub moves in lockstep with the US due to the peg.

The HKMA has repeatedly defended the system, stating that the city’s financial and foreign exchange markets are running smoothly and that market liquidity is ample. So far, major banks in the financial hub have kept their best lending rates unchanged, though this could change during next week’s expected hike. Rising local interest rates typically attract funds back to Hong Kong, reducing the need for intervention to maintain the peg.

