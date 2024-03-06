(Bloomberg) -- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is moving more than 100 employees across the harbor to a skyscraper in Kowloon to save costs while providing more working space, according to people familiar with the matter.

The city’s de facto central bank has leased three floors in the International Commerce Centre owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd., and is giving up its office space in Pacific Place on Hong Kong Island, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Relocating to ICC and not renewing the Pacific Place lease will reduce rental costs, said one of the people. It will also free up room in its headquarters that it owns in International Finance Centre, where space won’t be cut, the person added.

The move will involve workers in the banking conduct and banking policy departments, as well as the HKMA-affiliated research center Hong Kong Academy of Finance, according to the person.

“The HKMA regularly reviews its office accommodation arrangements to cater for its operational needs,” a spokesperson said, declining to comment further. Sun Hung Kai and Swire Properties Ltd., the owner of Pacific Place, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

ICC is the most premium office tower on the Kowloon peninsula, attracting foreign firms including Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG. Companies looking for cheaper locations have moved away from Central, the city’s main business district, to Kowloon in recent years.

Tenants’ cost-saving efforts have weighed on Hong Kong’s commercial real estate market. International law firms have been downsizing in recent months amid a dearth of investment banking deals. The city’s office vacancy rate hit a historical high of more than 16% in 2023, and rents are expected to drop as much as 10% this year, according to CBRE Group Inc.

(Updated with HKMA comments in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.