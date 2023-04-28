(Bloomberg) -- Music store HMV will return to its original Oxford Street location after years away from London’s West End.

The flagship store at 363 Oxford Street, which was opened by the composer Sir Edward Elgar in 1921, will be open in time for Christmas this year after the premises were vacated in 2019.

Over its 100-year history, the store has hosted artists including Blur, Paul McCartney and the Spice Girls. Its former recording studios also played a small role in the Beatles’s rise to fame, as their manager Brian Epstein used them to make a demo record of the band’s music.

The return of HMV to Oxford Street is a boon for the area after the departure of the previous tenant — a candy store that local authorities have been battling against since the pandemic. Oxford Street has struggled since the pandemic with the loss of a number of high-profile tenants and a large number of vacant units.

Earlier this week, Marks & Spencer Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin said Oxford Street is meant to be “the jewel in the London’s crown,” but is now a “national embarrassment” with too many candy stores, antisocial behavior and footfall that is still lower than before the pandemic.

The HMV opening “shows the growth in belief and confidence for the street,” said Sam Foyle, co-head of prime global retail at Savills, which acted for the landlord.

“It’s fantastic to see this iconic brand back on Oxford Street, where it stood as a driver of music and pop culture in the capital for so long,” said Councillor Geoff Barraclough, a cabinet member of Westminster City Council. “The return of this famous name is proof that there’s a buzz back in the West End.”

Primark boss Paul Marchant also called for the UK government to do more to revitalize British main streets as physical stores remain key to the fast-fashion retailer.

“The more that we can do to work together with national and local government, local authorities, to make shopping a better, safer, more fun experience for everybody, the better,” Marchant said this week, speaking at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

