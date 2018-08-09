(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co. said it’s in talks with a U.S. government panel over the Chinese conglomerate’s ownership of a building in Manhattan that’s less than a mile away from Trump Tower.

The company is taking steps to address concerns voiced by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which assesses national-security risks, about its 850 Third Avenue building in New York, a representative for HNA said in a statement.

In response to a New York Post report that President Donald Trump’s administration is poised to seize a majority stake in the building, HNA said “there is no seizure or forced sale of 850 Third Avenue underway or pending, and it is grossly inaccurate and misleading to suggest otherwise.”

There are “unique facts and circumstances” regarding the location of the Manhattan building that didn’t exist when HNA bought the property, according to the statement. The building houses one of only two police precincts that are within a mile of Trump Tower.

The indebted Chinese conglomerate has faced heightened scrutiny across its holdings worldwide, partly because of questions about its ownership. The 850 Third Avenue building, which HNA agreed to buy before Trump was elected, is among properties that the conglomerate has been marketing for potential disposal, Bloomberg reported in February.

