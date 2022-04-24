(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co., the conglomerate that collapsed with billions of dollars of debt, has completed its restructuring work after a joint working group was set up more than two years ago to handle the task.

All four restructuring plans related to HNA Group have been completed with court approvals, the conglomerate said on its official Wechat account, adding that the “risk-disposal work” is basically finished.

HNA was effectively seized in Febuary 2020 by the provincial government of Hainan, the southern island province where HNA is based, after piling up one of China’s biggest corporate leverage loads. The company in October reached agreement with creditors on a debt-restructuring plan.

The Hainan government appointed an executive chairman for the company and set up a working group of officials from the municipality, the civil aviation authority and China Development Bank to oversee the restructuring effort, after the group failed to resolve liquidity difficulties that stretch back to late 2017.

HNA’s court-led reorganization, which involves billions of dollars in debt, might be a future road map for China Evergrande Group and other distressed bond issuers in the country.

