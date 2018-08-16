HNA Is in Talks to Sell New York's 850 Third Ave. to B&L

(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co. is in talks to sell 850 Third Ave., the Manhattan office tower majority-owned by the debt-laden Chinese conglomerate, to a New York-based real estate company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The transaction with B&L Management Co. would value the 21-story building at $452 million and will cause HNA to realize a loss, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks aren’t public. HNA owns 90 percent of the building, with minority partners MHP Real Estate Services and Atco Properties & Management LLC owning the rest. Both partners have waived their rights to match the offer, a move that would’ve required seeking an equity partner to step in for HNA’s 90 percent stake.

Any sale to a U.S. buyer will likely satisfy concerns from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. regarding HNA’s ownership of the building, which is located just blocks away from Trump Tower. HNA and its partners paid $463 million for the Third Avenue tower in 2016, before Donald Trump became president, and the Chinese company has been trying to sell it since at least February.

Representatives for B&L didn’t respond to requests for comment. A representative for HNA wasn’t immediately able to comment.

