(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co.’s minority stake in airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd. is drawing interest from potential bidders as the Chinese conglomerate offloads non-core assets to reduce debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The approximately 20 percent stake could attract bids from existing shareholders in the company as well as other airlines and investment funds if HNA decides to pursue a sale, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. While the group is open to offers, it isn’t actively working on selling its holding, one of the people said.

More than 90 percent of Virgin Australia’s shares are controlled by five investors, according to the company’s last annual report. In addition to HNA, they include Etihad Airways PJSC, Singapore Airlines Ltd., Nanshan Capital and Corvina Holdings Ltd., according to the report.

The firm has a market value of about A$2.02 billion ($1.48 billion) after its shares dropped about 14 percent this year. A representative for HNA didn’t immediately have a comment. A representative for Virgin Australia declined to comment on speculation.

HNA is selling off assets after racking up one of China’s biggest corporate debt loads in a global acquisition spree. It sold out of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Radisson hotel chains this year, along with its stake in NH Hotel Group SA. The Chinese company also agreed to sell a stake in aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd. to Orix Corp. for $2.21 billion.

