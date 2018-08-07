HNA Said in Talks to Sell Over $2 Billion Avolon Stake to Orix

(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co., the Chinese conglomerate unwinding a global acquisition spree, is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. to Japan’s Orix Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.

Orix has been discussing the purchase of about a 25 percent to 30 percent stake in Avolon from HNA’s Shenzhen-listed arm Bohai Capital Holding Co., according to one of the people. The sale could fetch more than $2 billion, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

No final agreements have been reached, and there’s no certainty the negotiations will lead to a deal, the people said. HNA has been discussing a range of options, and other suitors remain interested in Avolon, according to one of the people.

HNA has already shed more than $17 billion of assets this year, a pace of dealmaking that reverses a multiyear acquisition spree that saddled it with one of corporate China’s biggest debt loads. That the conglomerate is looking to sell more aviation assets -- an area it has defined as core -- indicates there is little that HNA considers off-limits in terms of disposals.

A spokesman for HNA declined to comment, while Orix didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Bloomberg News reported last week that HNA has been exploring options for Dublin-based Avolon, which is the world’s third-biggest plane lessor. Firms backed by Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Henry Cheng are among suitors that have held talks about buying a stake or some of Avolon’s aircraft, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

