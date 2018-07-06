(Bloomberg) -- HNA Group Co. said Chairman Chen Feng will assume the duties of former Co-Chairman Wang Jian, who died this week in an accident.

The board is committed to the “orderly continuity of the company’s strategy and operations, under the leadership of Chairman Chen Feng and Chief Executive Officer Adam Tan,” it said in a statement Friday.

The death of Wang, the highest executive after Chen, could add to the turbulence surrounding the company as it rushes to sell assets to help pay down debt it accumulated from a more than $40 billion acquisitions spree. Wang held a stake of about 15 percent in the company.

“The disposition of the shares in HNA Group held by Mr. Wang at the time of his death will be addressed in due course, consistent with his pledge to donate them to charity, and in accordance with all applicable legal and regulatory guidelines,” the company said in the statement.

