(Bloomberg) -- Bohai Leasing Co., a listed arm of failed Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., is studying options including potential asset sales after struggling to refinance some of its debt, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Shenzhen-listed Bohai Leasing is working with an adviser to review possibilities including a divestment of part or all of its 70% stake in Avolon, the world’s fourth-largest plane lessor, the people said. Avolon has attracted potential interest from several industry players, though Bohai Leasing would only proceed with a sale if it can secure a good price, according to the people.

The Chinese group is also evaluating other alternatives such as selling its container leasing business Seaco, the people said. It hasn’t decided which path to pursue, and it may also explore different ways to manage its debt load, according to the people.

A group of creditors to Global Aircraft Leasing Co., the Bohai Leasing subsidiary that holds its Avolon stake, have been getting organized in anticipation of debt extension talks, Bloomberg News reported in September.

Last month, Bohai Leasing attempted to refinance GALC’s roughly $1.9 billion of existing notes due September 2024. GALC and Seaco’s holding company tried to jointly issue $1.95 billion of new junk bonds to repay that debt.

Orders were slow to come in as investors pushed for tighter protections, people with knowledge of the matter have said, and the offering didn’t end up pricing. The new notes were marketed at an 11% yield, with a “PIK toggle” option ratcheting up the interest rate to 13% if the company makes payments with additional debt.

The surge in interest rates has made it more expensive for junk-rated companies like Bohai to refinance, with the yields on a global index of high-yield firms more than doubling since the start of 2022.

Bohai acquired Dublin-based Avolon in 2016. About a year later, Avolon tripled in size by acquiring CIT Group Inc.’s plane-leasing business for more than $10 billion. Japanese financial firm Orix Corp. bought 30% of Avolon in 2018.

Deliberations are ongoing, and Bohai Leasing could also decide to pursue other options such as divesting some of Avolon’s plane portfolio, some of the people said. A representative for Avolon declined to comment. Spokespeople for Bohai Leasing, GALC and Seaco didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dealmaking has been picking up in global jet leasing. AviLease, a lessor owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, this month bought Standard Chartered Plc’s aviation finance business for $3.6 billion.

HNA was effectively seized in Febuary 2020 by the provincial government of Hainan, the southern island province where HNA is based, after piling up one of China’s biggest corporate leverage loads.

