(Bloomberg) -- The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange will build three new indices including one that will include only profitable companies.

The country’s main bourse said the indices will be known as the Vietnam Leading Financial Index, the Vietnam Diamond Index and the Vietnam Financial Select Sector Index, according to statements on its website.

The Leading Financial Index will comprise of at least 10 listed companies from the current VNAllshare Financials Index, and which haven’t reported profit losses in the latest year. The VN Diamond Index will consist of 10 to 20 listed companies with a market capitalization of at least 5 trillion dong ($215.5 million) each, the exchange said.

The Financial Select Sector Index will have a minimum of 10 companies, which are also in the VNAllshare Financials Index, and which have a market capitalization of at least 500 billion dong each. There is no specific timing when the new indices will be set up.

