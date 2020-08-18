HANOI, VIETNAM - JULY 31: Medical specialists in protective suits collect blood samples for a coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid test from people who recently returned from Da Nang City on July 31, 2020 in Hanoi, Vietnam. As of July 31, community transmissions have spread from Da Nang city to five other cities including Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City. With the 45 new cases, the largest number of domestic infections reported in one day in Vietnam ever since the first cases were detected in the country in February, the nation now has 509 Covid-19 patients. Of these, 369 have recovered and no deaths. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images) Photographer: Linh Pham/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Ho Chi Minh City plans to begin virus testing of people from Hanoi and the provinces of Hai Duong, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, regions that have confirmed locally-transmitted infections or cases whose transmission source is unknown, the city’s disease control center said on its website.
Testing will occur across the city’s 24 districts, according to the center. No other details were provided.
