(Bloomberg) -- Ho Chi Minh City plans to begin virus testing of people from Hanoi and the provinces of Hai Duong, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai, regions that have confirmed locally-transmitted infections or cases whose transmission source is unknown, the city’s disease control center said on its website.

Testing will occur across the city’s 24 districts, according to the center. No other details were provided.

