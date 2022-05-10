(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul allocated $35 million to protect abortion providers in the state, the latest in a series of actions taken by Democrats after a leaked opinion indicated the US Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

“If we’re going to guarantee the right to an abortion, we have to guarantee access to an abortion,” Hochul, who is in Covid-19 isolation, said during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The governor said $25 million would be directed to provide safe access to abortion providers, while $10 million would be allocated for security. The funds would come from the state Department of Health, she said.

The opinion draft written by Justice Samuel Alito that was leaked May 2 would reverse the nearly 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. But the text was only a draft, and justices may change their views and write new drafts up until the time the court’s opinion is released at the end of June or in early July.

“I hope that is not the final decision,” Hochul said.

Since the leak, Democratic lawmakers in New York and across the US have been exploring options to strengthen abortion protections already in place or add new ones.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and lawmakers Monday announced legislation to establish a state program that would offer financial resources to abortion providers in New York. New York codified Roe v. Wade into state law in 2019.

