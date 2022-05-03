(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she is appointing U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado as her lieutenant governor, replacing Brian Benjamin, who resigned from the same role in April after his arrest on bribery charges.

“I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State,” Hochul said in statement.

“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history - and make a difference.”

Delgado currently serves as the representative to New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills. With his election to the seat in 2018, Delgado became the first person of color to represent Upstate New York in Congress, Hochul’s office said.

