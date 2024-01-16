(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to allocate funds to begin engineering work on two major transit expansion projects in New York City that would increase rail service for nearly 400,000 daily riders.

Hochul on Tuesday released a $233 billion state budget proposal that includes $45 million to cover costs for the design and engineering of a $5.5 billion light rail project, called the Interborough Express, that will connect Brooklyn and Queens via an existing freight rail line. The project would connect to 17 different subway lines and the Long Island Rail Road and is anticipated to serve 118,700 daily riders, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s subways, buses and commuter trains and is overseeing the project.

The governor also wants to spend $16 million on an environmental review and preliminary engineering to extend the Second Avenue subway, called the Q line, westward along 125th Street in Harlem. The MTA is currently expanding the Q line from 96th Street on the city’s Upper East Side to 125th Street in East Harlem.

Hochul’s proposed funding for the fiscal year that begins April 1 would allow the MTA to begin initial tunneling work to continue the Q line along 125th Street — a major commercial artery — to Broadway. The $7.6 billion project is expected to attract 240,000 daily riders.

