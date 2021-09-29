(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Mary Bassett to serve as state health commissioner and oversee the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bassett, former commissioner of New York City’s health department, will begin the new job Dec. 1, according to a statement. She will replace Howard Zucker, who resigned. Zucker was central to allegations that former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration covered up Covid nursing-home deaths.

Bassett is currently director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights in the department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

From 2014 through summer 2018, she served as commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.