(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Monday she would institute a mask mandate for students at schools in the state and require staff to be vaccinated against Covid or tested weekly.

Hochul, in her first address after being sworn in at midnight, said she would make her first priority the safety of New Yorkers, especially children.

“None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with Covid-19, therefore we will take proactive steps to prevent that from happening,” she said.

The 62-year-old Democrat said she would issue updated guidelines for Covid-19, particularly for schools, expedite aid to New Yorkers in need of rental assistance, and work to reform ethics in Albany -- a frequent pledge of governors over the years.

Hochul rose to the position after serving as lieutenant governor to Andrew Cuomo for six years, before accusations of sexual harrassment ended his term. Cuomo announced he would be resigning on Aug. 11, effective two weeks from that day, after a damning report by Attorney General Letitia James pushed the state Assembly, which continues a probe into Cuomo’s conduct, to threaten impeachment. Hochul will serve out the remainder of his term through December 2022 and has already said she plans to run for re-election.

Her first job, she said Monday, is to ensure New Yorkers are protected against the pandemic.

“With the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday, New Yorkers can expect new vaccine requirements, and more on that soon,” she said, and said the state will prepare for the distribution of Covid-19 booster shots “quickly and reliably.”

“I’m prepared to do whatever’s necessary — including reopening mass vaccination sites — so a booster is available for all New Yorkers who meet that timetable.”

