(Bloomberg) -- Sportsnet, the sports media arm of Rogers Communications Inc., has fired Canadian hockey commentator Don Cherry after he referred to immigrants as “You people.”

“Sports brings people together -- it unites us, not divides us,” Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Following further discussions with Don Cherry after Saturday night’s broadcast, it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down. During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”

Cherry, a retired professional hockey player and coach, has co-hosted “Coach’s Corner” during Hockey Night in Canada for decades and had become a Canadian icon known for his eccentric suits and brash personality. He sparked immediate criticism Saturday night from the public, politicians and the National Hockey League after singling out immigrants in downtown Toronto and nearby Mississauga for not wearing poppies ahead of Monday’s Remembrance Day, a national holiday that honors veterans.

“You people love, they come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life you love our milk and honey, at least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies,” Cherry, 85, said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoyed in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry’s co-host Ron MacLean, who was silent during the rant, apologized on Sunday. “During last night’s broadcast, Don made comments that were hurtful and prejudiced and I wish I had handled myself differently,” he tweeted. “It was a divisive moment and I am truly upset with myself for allowing it. I have worked with Don for 30 years, and we both love hockey. But last night, I know we failed you.”

Sportsnet said Don is synonymous with hockey and played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years. “We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada,” Yabsley said in the statement.

